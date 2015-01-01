SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mohammadi F, Barati M, Borzou SR, Ezati E, Mohammadi K, Mohammadi Z, Khazaei S, Masoumi SZ. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1223896.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1223896

PMID

37663857

PMCID

PMC10470635

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mothers with disabled children are among the most critical groups exposed to domestic violence. Although domestic violence strongly affects these mothers' physical and mental health, it subsequently affects their drug addiction and resilience to suicide. Based on this, it is crucial to investigate domestic violence, drug addiction, and resilience against suicide in mothers with disabled children. This study investigated the relationship between domestic violence, substance dependence, and resilience against suicide in mothers with disabled children in Iranian society.

METHODS: From January to April 2023, a cross-sectional study was conducted in central and western Iran with the participation of 267 mothers with disabled children. The mothers of disabled children were selected through convenience and snowball sampling. Then they completed questionnaires included domestic violence, substance dependence and resilience against suicide. The collected data were analyzed using SPSS version 22 with descriptive statistics, such as prevalence, percentage, mean, and standard deviation, and expository measurements, including ANOVA, independent t, and regression tests.

RESULTS: The study revealed that there was a strong direct correlation between domestic violence and substance abuse (r = 0.89, p < 0.001), as well as a strong indirect correlation between domestic violence and suicide resilience (r = -0.90, p < 0.001). Additionally, substance abuse and suicide resilience were negatively correlated (r = -0.93, p < 0.001). Other variables, such as the severity of children's disability, education, financial status, and the fathers' involvement, were predictors of domestic violence, accounting for 73.28% of the variance.

CONCLUSION: Mothers with disabled children reported moderate levels of domestic violence, which strongly impacts their physical and mental well-being, leading to drug dependency and suicide. So, it is essential to implement comprehensive planning and provide extensive support to reduce domestic violence against them. By doing so, we can enhance their physical and mental health and ultimately improve their overall quality of life.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; children; disability; *Suicide; domestic violence; Quality of Life; substance abuse; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; mothers; *Disabled Children; *Domestic Violence; Iran/epidemiology; Mothers; suicide resilience

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print