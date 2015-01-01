Abstract

E-scooters as a mode of transportation is rapidly growing in popularity. This study evaluates head impact conditions and injury risk associated with E-scooter crashes. A multibody model of E-scooter falls induced by wheel-curb collision was built and compared with an experimental E-scooter crash test. A total of 162 crash scenarios were simulated to assess the effect of fall conditions (E-scooter initial speed and inclination, obstacle orientation, and user size) on the head impact kinematics. The forehead hit the ground first in 44% of simulations. The average tangential and normal impact speeds were 3.5 m/s and 4.8 m/s respectively. Nearly 100% of simulations identified a risk of concussion (linear acceleration peak >82 g and rotational acceleration peak >6383 rad/s(2)) and 90% of simulations suggested a risk of severe head injuries (HIC>700). This work provides preliminary data useful for the assessment and design of protective gears.

