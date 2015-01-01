Abstract

BACKGROUND: While certain socioeconomic factors have been studied in relation to suicide, housing-price-related indexes have rarely been investigated. AIMS: This article aims to examine the impact of housing-price-related indexes on suicide rates in the general population of Taiwan, a country with high housing costs and suicide rates.



METHODS: The study utilized three national housing-price-related indexes from 2012 to 2019: (1) housing price index, (2) housing price to income ratio, and (3) housing rental index. Cause of Death Data was employed to calculate suicide rate. A linear regression model with autoregressive errors was used to analyze the association between housing-price-related indexes and suicide rates among different sex and age groups.



RESULTS: The findings revealed that higher housing rental index values were associated with increased suicide rates in young and middle-aged adults compared to the elderly population, regardless of sex. However, this association was not observed with the other two housing-price-related indexes (i.e. housing price index and housing price to income ratio).



CONCLUSION: These results offer valuable insights for policymakers, mental health professionals, and housing advocates to improve housing affordability and reduce the burden of suicide in the general population, particularly among younger generations.

Language: en