|
Citation
|
Chen YL, Li DJ, Chen YY, Yen CF. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37665194
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: While certain socioeconomic factors have been studied in relation to suicide, housing-price-related indexes have rarely been investigated. AIMS: This article aims to examine the impact of housing-price-related indexes on suicide rates in the general population of Taiwan, a country with high housing costs and suicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Housing affordability; housing price; housing rental