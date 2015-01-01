|
Citation
|
Gámez-Guadix M, Mateos-Pérez E, Alcázar MA, Martínez-Bacaicoa J, Wachs S. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37661357
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Online grooming is the process by which an adult manipulates a minor by using information and communication technologies to interact sexually with that minor. The objective of this study was to analyze the stability of online grooming victimization among minors and its relationship with demographic variables (e.g., gender, age, and sexual orientation), emotions of shame and guilt, and depression and anxiety symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; sexual abuse; cyber grooming; online victimization