Abstract

PURPOSE: Earlier pubertal timing is an important predictor of emotional and behavioral problems during adolescence. The current study undertook a comprehensive investigation of whether the social environment can buffer or amplify the associations between pubertal timing and emotional and behavioral problems.



METHODS: Research questions were examined in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, a large population representative sample in the United States. We examined interactions between pubertal timing and the shared effects of a range of proximal and distal social environmental influences (i.e., parents, peers, schools, neighborhoods, socioeconomic status) in 10- to 13-year-olds.



RESULTS: Results revealed significant interaction between timing and proximal social influences (i.e., the "microsystem") in predicting emotional and behavioral problems. In general, adolescents with earlier pubertal timing and unfavorable (high levels of negative and low levels of positive) influences in the microsystem exhibited greater problems. Both males and females exhibited such associations for rule-breaking problems, while females alone exhibited associations for depressive problems.



RESULTS also illustrate the relative strength of each social context at moderating risk for emotional and behavioral problems in earlier versus later pubertal maturers.



DISCUSSION: These findings highlight the importance of proximal social influences in buffering vulnerability for emotional and behavioral problems related to earlier puberty.



FINDINGS also illustrate the broad implications of latent environmental factors, reflecting common variance of multiple social influences that typically covary with one another.

Language: en