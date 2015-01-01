Abstract

Problematic alcohol use (PAU) severely impacts the health, functioning, and long-term prospects of young people. Prior research indicates that childhood trauma exposure may be an important risk factor for PAU, but few longitudinal studies have looked at how specific trauma types influence this risk. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between childhood trauma exposure and PAU in a large, population-based cohort of young people. The study sample included 1,913 adolescents who participated in the Trøndelag Health Study (HUNT) between 2006 and 2008 (age range: 12-20) and completed follow-up 10 years later as young adults (age range: 22-32). The results revealed an increased risk of PAU in young adults exposed to childhood trauma, especially direct physical violence, OR = 2.38, [95% CI 1.56, 3.64]. Young adults who had witnessed violence, OR = 1.55, [95% CI 1.11, 2.17], or experienced an accident, disaster, or other traumatic event, OR = 1.60, [95% CI 1.19, 2.15], also had higher odds of PAU compared to those without such experiences. These associations remained consistent after adjusting for symptoms of headaches and pain as well as posttraumatic and general psychological distress as reported by the participants in adolescence. Future prevention efforts targeting PAU among adolescents and young adults should address violence and other trauma exposure as potential drivers of problematic drinking.

Language: en