Abstract

Pesticides are used to kill, repel or control any animal or plant species which are considered pests, but have also been associated with intentional and unintentional human fatalities. A rapid increase in pesticide suicides was observed during 'The Green Revolution' after pesticides were introduced into low- and middle-income rural households without appropriate guidelines for safe use and storage. While national pesticide bans have contributed to a significant decrease in pesticide-related suicides, such cases still comprise a large proportion of all suicides around the world. The aim of the current study was to provide a profile of pesticide suicides in a high-income country as a point of comparison against studies from low- and middle-income countries. Statistical analyses were performed using R (version 4.2.3). Over the 20-year study period, there were a low, yet consistent number of pesticide suicides which were most common among males over the age of 40. Paraquat and methomyl pesticides collectively contributed to almost half (48.8%) of all fatalities. Consistent with the literature, such cases often occurred with little premeditation in response to an acute emotional crisis. While interpretation of autopsy findings was mostly limited, there were some pesticides that demonstrated findings consisted with previously reported characteristics (e.g., gastroesophageal erosions with paraquat). Given the high proportion of cases where paraquat and methomyl pesticides were implicated, it may be appropriate to review the availability and accessibility of such compounds to reduce the occurrence of pesticide suicides in South Australia and potentially the wider Australian population.

