|
Citation
|
Ahmed MU, Islam MR, Barua S, Hök B, Jonforsen E, Begum S. Open research Europe 2021; 1: e83.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37664527
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This report presents a research study plan on human subjects - the influence of stress and alcohol in simulated traffic situations under an H2020 project named SIMUSAFE. This research study focuses on road-users', i.e., car drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians, behaviour in relation to retrospective studies, where interaction between the users are considered. Here, the study includes sample size, inclusion/exclusion criteria, detailed study plan, protocols, potential test scenarios and all related ethical issues. The study plan has been included in a national ethics application and received approval for implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Influence of Stress and Alcohol; Simulated Traffic Situations; SIMUSAFE; Study on Human Subjects