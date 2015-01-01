SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ahmed MU, Islam MR, Barua S, Hök B, Jonforsen E, Begum S. Open research Europe 2021; 1: e83.

10.12688/openreseurope.13592.2

37664527

PMC10474340

This report presents a research study plan on human subjects - the influence of stress and alcohol in simulated traffic situations under an H2020 project named SIMUSAFE. This research study focuses on road-users', i.e., car drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians, behaviour in relation to retrospective studies, where interaction between the users are considered. Here, the study includes sample size, inclusion/exclusion criteria, detailed study plan, protocols, potential test scenarios and all related ethical issues. The study plan has been included in a national ethics application and received approval for implementation.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Influence of Stress and Alcohol; Simulated Traffic Situations; SIMUSAFE; Study on Human Subjects

