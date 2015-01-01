Abstract

INTRODUCTION: motorcycle injuries comprise considerable morbidity, disability and mortality of road traffic casualties. The study aimed to assess the pattern and characteristics of motorcycle crash injuries that sought care at the Emergency Departments in Tier III hospitals in Kisumu City during a six-month period from May to November 2019.



METHODS: this was a cross-sectional study of all motorcycle injury patients presenting to three tier III public and private hospitals in Kisumu City. Using a structured questionnaire, data were collected on human and injury characteristics. Multiple logistic regression model was used to determine the predictors of fatality. Statistical significance was set at p<0.05.



RESULTS: a total of 1073 of motorcycle crash injury patients sought and obtained care at the hospitals. The majority (73.6%) were males. Seventy-three cases resulted in death (case-fatality rate of 6.80%. The age range was 2-84 years, with a mean of 29.6 years (± SD 12.19). Majority, (43.3%) were aged 21-30 years. Most of the crashes occurred during the daytime (79.1%). Of all motorcycle riders and pillion passengers 30.6% wore helmets at the time of the crash. Head injuries (43.6%) were the most common. Injury seventy scores (ISS) ranged from 1 to 51. Glasgow comma scale <3, un-helmeted patients and major trauma (ISS > 16), significantly influenced mortality (P< 0.001).



CONCLUSION: these findings confirmed and strengthened the documented substantial morbidity, mortality that motorcycle crashes place on individuals and society, contribute to the body of literature on motorcycle injuries and potentially assist in policy decisions on motorcycle transport safety.

Language: en