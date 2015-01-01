|
Royle ML, Connolly EJ, Nowakowski S, Temple JR. Prev. Med. Rep. 2023; 35: e102385.
37662869
OBJECTIVES: Studies are beginning to document an association between sleep duration and a range of adolescent delinquent behaviors, including weapon carrying. However, little is known about whether and to what extent sleep quality - another dimension of sleep for healthy adolescent functioning - is associated with weapon carrying. We address this gap in knowledge by evaluating the role of restless sleep and sleep duration in adolescent weapon carrying.
Language: en
Adolescence; Sleep duration; Dating It Safe; Weapon carrying