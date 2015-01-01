Abstract

Since the 1960s, empirical research has focused on a better understanding of the characteristics of assaultive psychiatric patients. International research from 1960 to 2017 indicated that male and female patients with schizophrenia and substance use disorder presented the greatest risk for assault with nursing personnel being at higher risk. This present review of studies sought to assess the latest research findings on assaultive patients for the most recent five-year period, 2017-2022. It was hypothesized that patients with schizophrenia and substance use disorders would present the greatest assault risk for nursing personnel. The studies in this review supported this hypothesis. Assaults by patients with schizophrenia and substance abuse has been a consistent finding worldwide for 62 years of published research. Explanations for these findings, the possible role of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in assaultive patients, and an updated methodological review are presented.

Language: en