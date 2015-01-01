|
Citation
Li Q, Gao M, Deng Y, Zhou Z, Wang J. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2023; 16: 3437-3446.
INTRODUCTION: Identifying risk and protective factors of aggressive behavior during adolescence is beneficial for the intervention and prevention treatments. Although studies show that attachment quality is closely related to aggression, the underlying psychological mechanisms remain unclear. This study aimed to investigate the links of parental attachment with proactive and reactive aggression and to examine the mediating role of perspective taking and self-control among Chinese adolescents.
aggression; adolescence; self-control; attachment; perspective taking