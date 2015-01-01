Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is prevalent among student-athletes when compared to the general population. Mental health disruptions (i.e., depression or anxiety) are common among student-athletes, and risk of experiencing depressive and anxious symptoms may be even greater among student-athletes that have incurred concussion.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the influence of pre-existing ADHD and history of concussion on mental health in collegiate student-athletes.



DESIGN: Retrospective cross-sectional study. SETTING: National Collegiate Athletic Association Division-I (NCAA) athletics. PATIENTS: Between 2010 and 2017, student-athletes at a Southeastern NCAA Division-I institution were surveyed as part of a Performance, Health, and Wellness Program. Analyses were conducted using a sample of 324 student athletes (212 female) with either a prior diagnosis of ADHD, a prior history of a sport-related concussion, both prior diagnosis of ADHD and a history of sport-related concussion, or neither (controls). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Symptomatology associated with ADHD was characterized using the Behavior Assessment System for Children Self-Report of Personality College Version. The State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and the Center of Epidemiological Studies-Depression Scale examined anxious and depressive symptomatology.



RESULTS: Student-athletes with ADHD and a history of concussion had 16.4 times greater odds of exhibiting clinically significant symptoms of state anxiety and 7.9 times greater odds of exhibiting clinically significant symptoms of depression, relative to control student-athletes. Every participant with both a diagnosis of ADHD and a history of concussion exhibited clinically significant attentional problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Having both ADHD and a history of concussion may have a synergistic effect on mental health beyond that of ADHD and/or concussion alone. Additional longitudinal research is necessary to verify current findings. However, athletic trainers and other health care professionals are encouraged to be mindful of student-athletes with ADHD, as they may be more vulnerable to experiencing symptoms of depression and state anxiety with elevated inattentive behaviors following a concussion.

