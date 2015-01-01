Abstract

While there are many cultural norms that serve as barriers to Women of Color reporting sexual assault on college campuses, there are also several institutional and systemic barriers. This paper explores some of these barriers and argues for Title IX, a policy that addresses issues of sexual assault on college campuses, to encompass and protect more than a person's sex alone. In addition to the legal system, institutions of higher education have a long-standing history of discrimination against racial and ethnic minority groups, in particular with addressing sexual assault crimes. This paper argues that specific measures need to be outlined in Title IX that acknowledge and redress the effects of institutional harms on the BIPOC community. This paper also discusses how adopting a restorative justice and intersectional approach to policy reform will aid in building a supportive relationship between survivors and their educational institutions.

