SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aloisi S. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231197565

PMID

37661802

Abstract

While there are many cultural norms that serve as barriers to Women of Color reporting sexual assault on college campuses, there are also several institutional and systemic barriers. This paper explores some of these barriers and argues for Title IX, a policy that addresses issues of sexual assault on college campuses, to encompass and protect more than a person's sex alone. In addition to the legal system, institutions of higher education have a long-standing history of discrimination against racial and ethnic minority groups, in particular with addressing sexual assault crimes. This paper argues that specific measures need to be outlined in Title IX that acknowledge and redress the effects of institutional harms on the BIPOC community. This paper also discusses how adopting a restorative justice and intersectional approach to policy reform will aid in building a supportive relationship between survivors and their educational institutions.


Language: en

Keywords

women of color; campus sexual assault; Title IX

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print