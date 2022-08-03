SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ding MZ, Men JL. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(8): 617-618.

(Copyright © 2023, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20220803-00387

37667159

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the causes and clinical characteristics of 9 cases of occupational acute poisoning with diethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and provide a basis for clinical diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and prevention.

METHODS: The leakage accident of diethylene glycol monobutyl ether occurred in an electronic company in Janvary 2021, in Weihai City was analyzed. The clinical manifestations, laboratory examinations, diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of 9 cases of diethylene glycol monobutyl ether poisoning were summarized.

RESULTS: All 9 patients had moderate chemical eye burns and chemical conjunctivitis, and were immediately given symptomatic treatment. They fully recovered after 14 days.

CONCLUSION: Patients who inhale diethylene glycol monobutyl ether for a short time have obvious eye burns, but early detection and timely treatment can achieve better prognosis.


Language: zh

Poisoning; Accidents, Occupational; Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether; Eye burns

