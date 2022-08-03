|
Citation
Ding MZ, Men JL. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(8): 617-618.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37667159
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the causes and clinical characteristics of 9 cases of occupational acute poisoning with diethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and provide a basis for clinical diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and prevention.
Language: zh
Keywords
Poisoning; Accidents, Occupational; Diethylene glycol monobutyl ether; Eye burns