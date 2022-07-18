Abstract

In June 2022, a carbon monoxide poisoning accident with hidden source occurred in a bonded gold/silver wire manufacturing enterprise in Guangzhou, causing 10 people to be poisoned, of which 1 was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning and 9 by carbon monoxide contact reaction. The symptoms were dizziness, fatigue and vomiting. After 5 to 7 h, the saturation of carboxyhemoglobin in finger pulse was 4% to 10%, and the saturation of carboxyhemoglobin in blood gas biochemical analysis was 1.9% to 5.8%. The concentration of carbon monoxide detected in the carbon borne purification plant of the enterprise was 34.46-37.26 mg/m(3). It was judged that the accident was carbon monoxide poisoning caused by carbon monoxide gas being transported to the work post along the gas transmission pipeline due to abnormal operation of the carbon borne purification plant. By investigating the source and cause of poison, this paper provides a warning for the similar process to prevent similar events, and provides a new idea for the identification of chemical poisoning risk. At the same time, it is warned that similar enterprises should fully consider the risk of poisoning under specific circumstances, strengthen equipment maintenance and repair, and prevent the occurrence of similar incidents.

Language: zh