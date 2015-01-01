Abstract

BACKGROUND: A significant body of literature has examined the impact of verbal and non-verbal bullying in surgical settings, where a central focus has been on the experiences of trainee and junior members of the surgical team, women in surgery and other health professionals, such as nurses. Research on how surgeons' perceive or experience bullying is more limited. Therefore, this study aims to investigate the views of surgeons on negative and disrespectful verbal and non-verbal behaviour and bullying in surgical settings, including its impact on surgeons themselves and the surgical staff they oversee.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were undertaken with surgeons between February and November 2019. Questions explored surgeons' perceptions of interpersonal communication and behaviour in their surgical workplaces in the preceding 6-months. A narrative analysis approach was used to code, interpret, and report the interview data.



RESULTS: Thirty-one interviews were conducted with surgeons (19 male and 12 female), from Australia (26) and Aotearoa New Zealand (5) from 10 surgical specialties. Three themes were identified with associated subthemes: bullying (five subthemes), non-verbal bullying (seven subthemes), and impact and outcomes of bullying (six subthemes).



CONCLUSION: This study revealed a notable shift in the reported verbal and non-verbal bullying behaviour among surgeons, demonstrating a decrease in intensity, physicality and violence for the 6-months prior to interviews conducted in 2019, when compared with surgeons' historic experiences. Despite reported behaviour being more subtle and indirect, it nonetheless continues to have a marked impact on many surgeons as well as the staff they oversee.

Language: en