Gretton-Watson P, Oakman J, Leggat SG. ANZ J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37668255
BACKGROUND: A significant body of literature has examined the impact of verbal and non-verbal bullying in surgical settings, where a central focus has been on the experiences of trainee and junior members of the surgical team, women in surgery and other health professionals, such as nurses. Research on how surgeons' perceive or experience bullying is more limited. Therefore, this study aims to investigate the views of surgeons on negative and disrespectful verbal and non-verbal behaviour and bullying in surgical settings, including its impact on surgeons themselves and the surgical staff they oversee.
Language: en
bullying; disrespectful behaviour; incivilities; surgical workplaces