Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) are common in autistic individuals, but prevalence rates have not yet been estimated with meta-analysis. Aims: This meta-analysis aims to estimate SI and SA prevalence rates in autistic individuals and identify subgroup differences based on sample characteristics and study quality.



METHODS: A systematic search identified 52 studies with 88,509 autistic participants reporting SI and SA. Pooled prevalence estimates were calculated using a random-effects model.



RESULTS: Pooled prevalence estimates of lifetime SI and SA were 37.2% [95% CI 25.3-50.8] and 15.3% [95% CI 9.5-23.6], respectively. For 12-month prevalence, this was 25.4% [95% CI 19.0-33.2] and 14.1% [95% CI 7.4-25.2], respectively. Subgroup analyses revealed significant differences based on age (SI), region (SI), data collection (SI), measurement scales used to define autism and suicidality (SA), and representation of the study sample (SI and SA). Heterogeneity measures were high for all outcomes (I(2) = 60.3-99.1%). Limitations: The heterogeneity of the included studies may limit the generalizability of our findings.



CONCLUSION: The high rates of suicidal problems in autistic individuals call for a systematic evaluation of suicidality in clinical practice and adequate therapeutic interventions to improve this condition.

Language: en