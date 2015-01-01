|
Huntjens A, Landlust A, Wissenburg S, van der Gaag M. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37668055
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) are common in autistic individuals, but prevalence rates have not yet been estimated with meta-analysis. Aims: This meta-analysis aims to estimate SI and SA prevalence rates in autistic individuals and identify subgroup differences based on sample characteristics and study quality.
meta-analysis; prevalence; suicidal ideation; suicidal behavior; suicide attempts; autism