Citation
Shepherd BF, Rentería R, Capielo Rosario C, Brochu PM. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
37668577
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: People of color with minoritized sexual identities (e.g., lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer) experience identity-based challenges from outside and within their communities. Through the integrative lens of minority stress theory and intersectionality, the present study examined identity conflict, also known as conflicts in allegiances-the perceived incongruence between one's sexual and ethnic identities-as a statistical mediator of the association between intersectional discrimination (heterosexist discrimination experienced within the Latinx community and ethnic discrimination experienced within the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer [LGBTQ +] community) and mental health outcomes (depression and anxiety).
Language: en