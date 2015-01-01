SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Szmajda R, Mokros, Szmajda-Krygier D, Gmitrowicz A. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00787-023-02272-y

PMID

37668697

Abstract

Suicide is an important social and medical problem, particularly among children and adolescents. The aim of the study was to determine the association of the psychiatric diagnosis and selected psychosocial factors with the risk of suicide attempts among patients of an adolescent psychiatric unit. A retrospective analysis was performed on a database of consecutive N = 1311 patients aged 13-18 years of the adolescent psychiatric ward. A hierarchical logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the predictive value of the main psychiatric diagnosis, for factors selected from the database to determine their influence on the relative risk of a suicide attempt. Primary diagnoses of mood disorders and emotional and behavioral disorders were associated with an increased risk of a current admission after a suicidal attempt, a history of past suicidal attempts and non-suicidal self-harm (NSSI). History of NSSI was associated with a fourfold increase probability of a suicide attempt. Truancy, sexual abuse, heartbreak and frequent conflicts were related to a rise in suicidal attempt risk. Learning difficulties were found to be linked to increased probability of suicidal attempt, but only among women. The current study confirms that the primary diagnosis, NSSI and well-recognized psychosocial factors (including family- and school-related factors) may prove useful in the assessment of suicidal risk among adolescents admitted to a psychiatric ward.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Suicide attempt; Mental disorders; Inpatients

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print