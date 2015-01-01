Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a primary risk factor for suicide, which is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents worldwide. Understanding the heterogeneity of suicidality in adolescents with MDD is critical for suicide prevention and intervention discovery. Quantitative electroencephalography (EEG) is a promising tool to address the knowledge gaps related to the neurophysiological characteristics of depression and suicidality. This study sought to examine resting-state EEG coherence differences in adolescents with MDD and suicidal ideation (SI)/behaviors (SB) and healthy controls (HC) to assess the utility of coherence as a biomarker of suicide.



METHODS: Twenty-six adolescents with MDD who were hospitalized for suicidality and 30 HC were recruited. The clinical sample was divided into SI (n = 9) and SB (n = 19) subgroups. Eyes closed resting-state EEG were recorded, and coherence was calculated. Depression severity and suicidality were assessed with the Children's Depression Rating Scale Revised and the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, respectively.



RESULTS: There were intrahemispheric differences in the right hemisphere across multiple electrode pairs. Delta, alpha, and beta coherence were higher in the SB group over the right prefrontofrontal and left parietooccipital electrode pairs, while alpha coherence was higher in the HC group over the right centroparietal electrode pair. There were no significant differences between HC and SI groups in any electrode pair.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with recent SB showed increased coherence in right frontal regions compared with patients with SI, suggesting altered cognitive states between those with SB and SI. These findings may have implications for suicide prevention in adolescents and could serve as useful biomarkers in clinical settings, but larger studies are needed to confirm the results.

