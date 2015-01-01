|
Citation
Ozger C, Chumachenko S, McVoy M, Croarkin PE, Doruk Camsari D. J. Child Adolesc. Psychopharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37669028
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a primary risk factor for suicide, which is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents worldwide. Understanding the heterogeneity of suicidality in adolescents with MDD is critical for suicide prevention and intervention discovery. Quantitative electroencephalography (EEG) is a promising tool to address the knowledge gaps related to the neurophysiological characteristics of depression and suicidality. This study sought to examine resting-state EEG coherence differences in adolescents with MDD and suicidal ideation (SI)/behaviors (SB) and healthy controls (HC) to assess the utility of coherence as a biomarker of suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; suicide; EEG; biomarker; coherence