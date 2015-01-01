Abstract

The annual global incidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) is 50 to 60 million people with associated costs of $400 billion, and of all common neurologic disorders, TBI poses a major public health challenge.1 In recent decades, a substantial body of research has emerged, much of which was supported by the International TBI Research (InTBIR) initiative, a 2011 coalition of major funding agencies. Since then, several large studies have either been completed or are ongoing including the Collaborative European NeuroTrauma Effectiveness Research (CENTER-TBI), the Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in TBI (TRACK-TBI), Collaborative Research on Acute Traumatic Brain Injury in Intensive Care Medicine in Europe (CREACTIVE), and Approaches and Decisions for Acute Pediatric TBI Trial (ADAPT). Saliently though, the generated knowledge from these efforts relates almost exclusively to nonpenetrating brain injuries. Penetrating brain injury (PBI) has either been formally excluded or significantly underrepresented. This is in stark contrast with the epidemiologic burden and the health disparities of PBI and specifically of its most common form, firearm-inflicted brain injury.

Language: en