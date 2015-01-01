SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Garcia S, Entrup P, Hall OT, Deaner M, Thomas A, Lim R. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.3366

PMID

37669072

Abstract

Firearm suicide takes the lives of thousands of US youths annually,1 and firearm-related injuries increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.2 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the second leading cause of death of individuals aged 10 to 14 years.3 Suicide is among the top 3 leading causes of death among young people aged 10 to 24 years.3 What is not known is the subsequent number of years of life lost (YLL).


Language: en
