|
Citation
|
Watson RJ, Caba AE, Lawrence SE, Renley BM, McCauley PS, Wheldon CW, Eaton LA, Russell ST, Eisenberg ME. LGBT Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37668602
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Most extant scholarship that examines the health experiences of sexual and gender diverse youth (SGDY) is limited in the ability to apply an intersectional framework due to small sample sizes and limitations in analytic methods that only analyze the independent contribution of social identities. To address this gap, this study explored the well-being of youth at the intersection of ethnic, racial, sexual, and gender identities in relation to mental health and bullying.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; intersectionality; gay; race/ethnicity/culture