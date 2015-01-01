Abstract

The Illegal Migration Act, which recently passed through the United Kingdom (UK) parliament, poses a serious threat to the well-being of victims of modern slavery and efforts to combat exploitation. The Act gives the UK Government greater powers to deny support and allow the detention and deportation of potential victims and has been widely criticised, including by medical associations and charities. Measures included in the Act risk perpetuating the deprivation of safety, dignity, and medical care experienced by victims, instead of providing the protections to which they should be entitled.



Keywords: Human trafficking;



Language: en