Abstract

This article examines two case studies related to LGBTQ disclosures of sexual violence on university campuses, in the US and Australia. We argue that in a landscape of mediated #MeToo discourse, LGBTQ testimonies are often mapped onto a cisheteropatriarchal framework which limits adequate institutional responses to LGBTQ experiences of sexual violence. We illustrate how resolutions are often imagined via individualised empowerment narratives, and how this works in concert with the cisheteropatriarchal framing to delimit responses to sexual violence. We consider alternative possibilities for accounting for LGBTQ experiences going forward, and how institutions like universities might better respond to these issues.

