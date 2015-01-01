Abstract

PURPOSE The present study aims to test the impact of workplace incivility and violence on doctors' turnover intentions. Besides, the present study also tested the mediating role of employees' burnout.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The population of the present study was doctors working in 20 public sector hospitals. Where 250 doctors working in emergency departments participated, the sample size was calculated through Krejcie and Morgan's table. The data analysis was conducted through SPSS and Smart-PLS.



FINDINGS Results of the present study supported all the relationships except the relationship between workplace violence and turnover intentions. More specifically, relationship between workplace incivility and turnover intentions was confirmed, and mediation effect of doctors' burnout was also confirmed.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This present study is novel in a way that this study framed the study model using conservative resource theory and social cognitive theory covering both employees cognitive and external factors. Further, the nexus "workplace incivility → workplace violence → job burnout → turnover intentions" was tested for the first time, hence making a valuable addition to the body of literature. Further this study is a contribution to healthcare literature in context of incivility, violence, burnout, and turnover. Burnout is first time explored as moderator with workplace incivility which is another contribution.

