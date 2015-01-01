|
Menezes MS, Faro A. Psico-USF 2023; 28(1): 41-52.
(Copyright © 2023, Graduate Program in Psychology at Universidade São Francisco)
unavailable
unavailable
This research adapted to Portuguese and analyzed the validity evidence of the simplified version of the Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory (DSHI-s). Participants included 160 high school students. A sociodemographic questionnaire, the Questionnaire of Impulse, Self-harm and Suicidal Ideation in Adolescence (QIAIS-A), and the translated version of the DSHI-s (Deliberate Self-Injury Inventory - reduced - IAD-r) were applied. Data analysis was conducted using SPSS and Factor. The result of the Exploratory Factor Analysis indicated a final structure for the IAD-r composed of 15 items and one factor, and the scale showed good internal consistency (Cronbach’s Alpha=.95; McDonald’s Omega=.95). There was also evidence of convergent validity of the IAD-r with the QIAIS-A (correlation index=.775; p<.001). Therefore, the current findings allow attesting that the IAD-r showed satisfactory validity evidence for measuring self-injurious behaviors in adolescents.
Language: en
Factor Analysis; Health Psychology; Psychometrics; Self-Injurious Behavior