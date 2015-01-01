SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Menezes MS, Faro A. Psico-USF 2023; 28(1): 41-52.

(Copyright © 2023, Graduate Program in Psychology at Universidade São Francisco)

unavailable

unavailable

This research adapted to Portuguese and analyzed the validity evidence of the simplified version of the Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory (DSHI-s). Participants included 160 high school students. A sociodemographic questionnaire, the Questionnaire of Impulse, Self-harm and Suicidal Ideation in Adolescence (QIAIS-A), and the translated version of the DSHI-s (Deliberate Self-Injury Inventory - reduced - IAD-r) were applied. Data analysis was conducted using SPSS and Factor. The result of the Exploratory Factor Analysis indicated a final structure for the IAD-r composed of 15 items and one factor, and the scale showed good internal consistency (Cronbach’s Alpha=.95; McDonald’s Omega=.95). There was also evidence of convergent validity of the IAD-r with the QIAIS-A (correlation index=.775; p<.001). Therefore, the current findings allow attesting that the IAD-r showed satisfactory validity evidence for measuring self-injurious behaviors in adolescents.

Self-Injurious Behavior; Factor Analysis; Health Psychology; Psychometrics

Esta pesquisa adaptou e analisou as evidências de validade da versão simplificada do Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory (DSHI-s) para o português. Participaram 160 estudantes do ensino médio. Aplicou-se um questionário sociodemográfico, o Questionário de Impulso, Autodano e Ideação Suicida na Adolescência (QIAIS-A) e a versão traduzida do DSHI-s (nomeado como Inventário de Autolesão Deliberada - reduzido - IAD-r). A análise dos dados foi conduzida por meio dos softwares SPSS e Factor. O resultado da análise fatorial exploratória indicou uma estrutura final para o IAD-r composta por 15 itens distribuídos em um fator e a escala apresentou boa consistência interna (alfa de Cronbach=0,95; ômega de McDonald=0,95). Constataram-se, também, evidências de validade convergente do IAD-r com o QIAIS-A (índice de correlação=0,775; p<0,001). Portanto, os presentes achados demonstraram evidências de validade do IAD-r, pois foram obtidas características psicométricas satisfatórias para mensuração de comportamentos autolesivos em adolescentes.


Factor Analysis; Health Psychology; Psychometrics; Self-Injurious Behavior

