Citation
Bezerra VAS, Camino CPS, Galvão LKS, Rique Neto J, Silva SB. Psico-USF 2022; 27(3): 515-526.
Abstract
This research aimed to adapt and validate the Suicide Helpfulness Scale - SHS for the Brazilian context based on two studies. In Study 1, a total of 206 students participated, with a mean age of 16.73 years. They responded to the SHS and sociodemographic questions. The results supported the original four-factor model and showed a Cronbach’s alpha of 0.86 and Composite Reliability of 0.90. Study 2, which had a confirmatory nature, included 212 students, predominantly women (58%) and with an average age of 16.67 years. Three models were tested and the results corroborated the adequacy of the tetra-factor structure, observing good adjustment indicators. Thus, it is concluded that the SHS has psychometric characteristics suitable for the Brazilian context and can be used in research that investigates how willing young people are to help a person at risk of suicide.
Language: en
Keywords
reliability; scale adaptation; suicide; validity