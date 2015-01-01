Abstract

This research aimed to adapt and validate the Suicide Helpfulness Scale - SHS for the Brazilian context based on two studies. In Study 1, a total of 206 students participated, with a mean age of 16.73 years. They responded to the SHS and sociodemographic questions. The results supported the original four-factor model and showed a Cronbach’s alpha of 0.86 and Composite Reliability of 0.90. Study 2, which had a confirmatory nature, included 212 students, predominantly women (58%) and with an average age of 16.67 years. Three models were tested and the results corroborated the adequacy of the tetra-factor structure, observing good adjustment indicators. Thus, it is concluded that the SHS has psychometric characteristics suitable for the Brazilian context and can be used in research that investigates how willing young people are to help a person at risk of suicide.



Esta pesquisa objetivou adaptar e validar para o contexto brasileiro a Suicide Helpfulness Scale - SHS (Escala de Apoio à pessoa em Risco de Suicídio - EARS), por meio de dois estudos. Do Estudo 1, participaram 206 estudantes, com idade média de 16,73 anos. Estes responderam à EARS e a questões sociodemográficas. Os resultados obtidos apoiaram o modelo original de quatro fatores e verificou-se um alfa de Cronbach de 0,86 e Confiabilidade Composta de 0,90. Do Estudo 2, de caráter confirmatório, participaram 212 estudantes, predominantemente do sexo feminino (58%) e com idade média de 16,67 anos. Foram testados três modelos e os resultados corroboraram a adequação da estrutura tetrafatorial, observando-se indicadores de ajuste meritórios. Assim, conclui-se que a EARS apresenta características psicométricas adequadas para o contexto brasileiro e pode ser utilizada em pesquisas que investiguem o quanto os jovens estão dispostos a ajudar uma pessoa em risco de suicídio.

