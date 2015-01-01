Abstract

It is a type of quantitative documentary research of descriptive and exploratory content in which studied the profile of adolescents with self-injurious behavior and the variables of risk and protection regarding the suicidal intent, reported in a Children and Youth Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS IJ) from a metropolitan region in the south of Brazil. Data from 139 assisted adolescents, admitted for self-injury, reported that self-injuries occurred predominantly at home (M=14,36 years; SD=1,63), with multiple episodes, using sharp objects with suicidal intent. The hierarchical binary logistic regression results point out that experiencing abuse in the present -using non-sharps objects- having severe injuries and practicing them in different places are risk variables. Whereas the existence of community and school social support networks are protective factors. There is a necessity of investment in the studies that explore the etiology of self-injuries and that provide support for cases of prevention, detection, and treatment.

