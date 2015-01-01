Abstract

This study aimed to verify the extent to which the levels of quality of life are related to and influence suicide risk indices. A descriptive, correlational, quantitative research was performed. A non-probabilistic sample was used which was composed of 11,863 Brazilian participants all over 18 years old, who responded to the Risk Assessment Suicide Scale (RASS) and the World Health Organization Quality of Life BREF Instrument (WHOQOL-BREF), and whose data were analyzed by using descriptive statistics, the Spearman correlation and multiple linear regression using the Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS). The results identify negative, moderate and significant correlations between the constructs, and that the domains of quality of life influence 47.8% of the variations in the suicide risk indices, confirming that the psychological domain is the most relevant within the explanatory model created. The conclusion is that there is a the need for public policies to improve the quality of life and prevent suicide.

