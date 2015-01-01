|
Wang Y, Han M, Zhang Y, Wang Y, Li G, Huang Z, Ma Z, Ou J, Chen R. Nat. Ment. Health 2023; 1(4): 254-265.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Gender identity conversion practice (GICP) refers to interventions that intend to alter an individual's gender identity that is incongruent with societal expectations based on the sex assigned at birth. In this study, the term GICP refers to both professional conversion efforts (also called Gender Identity Conversion Efforts, GICE, performed by psychologists, psychiatrists and so on) and non-professional conversion efforts (performed by family members and so on). Here data were analysed from the Chinese Transgender Health Survey covering transgender, nonbinary and gender diverse (TNG) adolescents and adults, with 7,576 respondents from mainland China entering the analysis following the application of exclusion criteria.
Public health; Risk factors