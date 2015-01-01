Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy on self-compassion, Alexithymia, and cognitive distortion of students with Love Trauma Syndrome. The statistical population of this research includes women students with love trauma syndrome in Azad University Qazvin who were studying in 1399-1400. The sample of the present study was selected through a call and voluntarily from female students who experienced love failure in their lives and People who got a score above 20. People selected the final sample and then these people were randomly assigned to the experimental and control groups. In this study, to collect data, self-compassion Neff (2003) questionnaire, cognitive distortion Elis (1998) questionnaire, and Alexithymia Toronto (1994) questionnaire were used. Also in this study, multivariate analysis of covariance was used to analyze the data. The results of data analysis showed that mindfulness-based cognitive therapy training had a significant effect on self-compassion, Alexithymia, and cognitive distortions of women students with Love Trauma Syndrome (p <0.001). The results of the study showed that counselors and psychologists can use mindfulness-based cognitive therapy to increase their compassion, reduce emotional distress, and cognitive distortion in students with Love Trauma Syndrome.

