Abstract

The aim of the current study was to standardize and validate the Interpersonal Hopelessness scale in Iranian society, which examines the degree of Interpersonal Hopelessness in adolescents' lives. The present study was a descriptive correlational study. The study population was high school students in Karaj in the academic year 2019-2020, from which 504 students were selected as the study group by cluster sampling. In order to collect data, the Interpersonal Hopelessness Scale along with Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire and Beck Hopelessness Scale for Convergent, and Psychological Hardiness and Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire for divergent validity were used. To analyze the data, two classical approaches and Item Response theory through statistical software SPSS and R software were used. The results of the tool structure validation using heuristic and confirmatory factor analysis (classical theory) and one-dimensional models (Item Response theory) confirmed the single-factor model of the Interpersonal Hopelessness Scale, as well as convergent and divergent validity of the instrument. The validity of the scale was confirmed by Cronbach's alpha method and the retest method in the classical approach. The validity of the data was assessed using the knowledge function and measurement error showed that all three factors had the highest awareness and the least measurement error in the range of the trait level between -2 to 3 Interpersonal Hopelessness Scale has a good validity and reliability in the Iranian society and can be used as a valid scientific tool to assess Interpersonal Hopelessness among adolescents.

