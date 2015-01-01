SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liao J, Allen JH, Yorke M, Boettiger CA, Elton A. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00952990.2023.2238242

37673468

BACKGROUND: The transition to college is associated with a sharp increase in alcohol binge drinking. Family history (FH) of alcohol use disorder (AUD), childhood maltreatment (CM), and adolescent binge drinking are each associated with heightened impulsivity and greater alcohol misuse.

OBJECTIVES: We hypothesized that FH, CM, and adolescent binge drinking synergistically increase impulsivity and lead to binge drinking increases over the first year of college.

METHODS: Overall, 329 first-semester college students (18-19 years old, 70% female) with varying degrees of FH (Family History Assessment Module), CM (Childhood Trauma Questionnaire), and adolescent binge drinking (Carolina Alcohol Use and Patterns Questionnaire) completed an online study that included a computerized delay discounting task and surveys. Binge drinking was surveyed retrospectively to measure adolescent binge drinking, in addition to baseline and one-year follow-up measures. Linear regression analyses tested the interacting effects of FH, CM, and adolescent binge drinking on delay discounting as well as changes in binge drinking severity between baseline and one-year follow-up. A moderated mediation tested whether delay discounting mediated future binge drinking.

RESULTS: Greater levels of FH, CM, and adolescent binge drinking interacted to reduce the selection of delayed rewards (β=-0.12, SE = 0.06), indicating increased impulsivity. There was a similar interaction effect on increased binge drinking over the one-year follow-up period (β = 0.37, SE = 0.13). Although FH, CM, and adolescent binge drinking influenced individual paths, the moderated mediation analysis was not significant.

CONCLUSIONS: Heritable and environmental risk factors for AUD predicted impulsivity and prospectively predicted college binge drinking. Interventions targeting delay discounting processes may represent an effective strategy to reduce harmful drinking specifically for certain high-risk college students.


adolescence; Alcohol use disorder; childhood maltreatment; delay discounting; family history

