Lauharatanahirun N, Maciejewski DF, Kim-Spoon J, King-Casas B. Dev. Cogn. Neurosci. 2023; 63: e101291.
37672817
Middle adolescence is the period of development during which youth begin to engage in health risk behaviors such as delinquent behavior and substance use. A promising mechanism for guiding adolescents away from risky choices is the extent to which adolescents are sensitive to the likelihood of receiving valued outcomes. Few studies have examined longitudinal change in adolescent risky decision making and its neural correlates. To this end, the present longitudinal three-wave study (N(w1) = 157, M(w1)= 13.50 years; N(w2) = 148, M(w2)= 14.52 years; N(w3) = 143, M(w3)= 15.55 years) investigated the ontogeny of mid-adolescent behavioral and neural risk sensitivity, and their baseline relations to longitudinal self-reported health risk behaviors.
Language: en
Longitudinal; Adolescence; Health risk behaviors; Insular cortex; Risky decision making