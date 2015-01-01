|
Dimick MK, Sultan AA, Kennedy KG, Rizvi SJ, Forbes EE, Sinyor M, McIntyre RS, Youngstrom EA, Goldstein BI. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2023; 84(5): 22m14693.
(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
37672015
BACKGROUND: Youth with bipolar disorder (BD) are at high risk for suicide and have high rates of self-harm, which includes both suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury. Greater risk-taking has been associated with suicide attempts in youth with major depression, although there are no studies examining the relationship between risk-related decision-making and self-harm in youth with BD. We aimed to examine the association of suicide risk with risk-sensitive decision-making in a controlled sample of youth with BD.
Language: en
Adolescent; Humans; Suicide, Attempted; *Self-Injurious Behavior; *Bipolar Disorder; *Depressive Disorder, Major; Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders