Abstract

A risk of suicide in the course of a psychiatric disorder will often be answered with an admission for inpatient psychiatric treatment, resulting in a high potential of suicidal behavior on the ward. Despite extensive safety precautions and therapeutic interventions, suicides still occur within psychiatric hospitals. Such incidents, known as inpatient suicides, are rare but significant, necessitating further examination. We present the case of a 91-year-old suicidal male patient, who committed suicide on an open ward on a Sunday morning by blocking his nostrils with cotton and tissue and breathing into a pillow, leading to death by asphyxia. The case report aims to draw attention to the possibility of this extraordinary method of suicide, demonstrating that a suicide can be accomplished in a psychiatric hospital even without the use of prohibited dangerous objects.



Eine Suizidgefährdung bildet häufig den Anlass für eine stationäre psychiatrische Behandlung. Trotz umfangreicher Sicherheitsvorkehrungen und therapeutischer Interventionen kann es zu Suiziden in psychiatrischen Krankenhäusern kommen. Solche sogenannten Kliniksuizide sind selten, aber gerade deshalb schwerwiegend und bedürfen der Aufarbeitung im Rahmen der Fehlerkultur. Vorgestellt wird ein Fall, bei dem ein 91-jähriger suizidaler Patient auf einer offen geführten Station an einem Sonntagvormittag seine Nase mit Watte und Zellstoff verstopfte und durch zusätzliche Behinderung der Mundatmung durch ein Kissen einen Suizid durch Asphyxie beging. Der Fallbericht soll auf diese außergewöhnliche Suizidmethode aufmerksam machen und auf die Möglichkeit, dass in einer psychiatrischen Klinik ein Suizid auch ohne "verbotene" gefährliche Gegenstände vollendet werden kann.

Language: de