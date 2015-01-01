Abstract

BACKGROUND: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been growing concern about the declining mental health and healthy behaviors compared to pre-pandemic levels. Despite this, there is a lack of longitudinal studies that have examined the relationship between health behaviors and mental health during the pandemic. In response, the statewide COVIDsmart longitudinal study was launched. The study's main objective is to better understand the effects of the pandemic on mental health.



FINDINGS may provide a foundation for the identification of public health strategies to mitigate future negative impacts of the pandemic.



METHODS: Following online recruitment in spring of 2021, adults, ages 18 to 87, filled out social, mental, economic, occupational, and physical health questionnaires on the digital COVIDsmart platform at baseline and through six monthly follow-ups. Changes in the participant's four health behaviors (e.g., tobacco and alcohol consumption, physical activity, and social media use), along with sex, age, loneliness score, and reported social and economic (SE) hardships, were analyzed for within-between group associations with depression and anxiety scores using Mixed Models Repeated Measures.



RESULTS: In this study, of the 669 individuals who reported, the within-between group analysis indicated that younger adults (F = 23.81, p < 0.0001), loneliness (F = 234.60, p < 0.0001), SE hardships (F = 31.25, p < 0.0001), increased tobacco use (F = 3.05, p = 0.036), decreased physical activity (F = 6.88, p = 0.0002), and both positive and negative changes in social media use (F = 7.22, p = 0.0001) were significantly associated with worse depression scores. Additionally, females (F = 6.01, p = 0.015), younger adults (F = 32.30, p < 0.0001), loneliness (F = 154.59, p < 0.0001), SE hardships (F = 22.13, p < 0.0001), increased tobacco use (F = 4.87, p = 0.004), and both positive and negative changes in social media use (F = 3.51, p = 0.016) were significantly associated with worse anxiety scores. However, no significant changes were observed in the within-between group measurements of depression and anxiety scores over time (p > 0.05). Physical activity was not associated with anxiety nor was alcohol consumption with both depression and anxiety (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates the longitudinal changes in behaviors within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings may facilitate the design of preventative population-based health approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics.

