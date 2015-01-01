Abstract

BACKGROUND: Each year, there are billions of agricultural work accidents involving the operation of tractors, grain augers, harvest combines, power take-off devices, or balers and thrashers. Field accidents of this nature seem more common on afternoons, just as road accidents tend to skew toward nighttime. The lesions can vary widely and depends strictly on the operation of the machinery analyzed. AIMS: This paper aims to present a peculiar case of decapitation by a combine harvester, showing how, in cases of injury due to agricultural machinery, it is fundamental a correct execution of a scene investigation, autoptic examination, and cooperation with a specialist in engineering. CASE REPORT: A 54-year-old man was found decapitated on the header of a combine harvester; his extremities were also dismembered. At autopsy, a clean oblique cut across the first cervical vertebra had severed the head at the neck. Although the right arm remained intact, both lower extremities were mutilated, showing numerous exposed and open fractures. A bleeding, penetrating wound to the back was additionally noted. In the days that followed, missing parts (head and left leg) were discovered in other machine components (grain tank and straw walker, respectively). All observed injuries were compatible with the mechanics of the cochlea, its rotating movement inflicting the damages above. Collaboration between pathologists and engineers was fundamental to recreating the dynamics of this rare decapitation accident by a combine harvester.

Language: en