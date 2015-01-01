|
Citation
|
Rezaei Z, Mohammadi S, Aghaei A, Pouragha H, Latifi A, Keshavarz-Mohammadi N. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1180250.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37674684
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major issue of concern for public health. It is estimated that suicide accounts for 700,000 deaths every year. A personal history of one or more suicide attempts is the most important determinant of suicide among the general population. This study aimed to assess the major risk factors associated with suicidal behaviors among Iranian employees in a medical setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Cohort Studies; Fatigue; suicide; Iran/epidemiology; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted; demoralization; employed in the medical area; suicidal behavioral; suicide ideation and behavior