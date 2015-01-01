Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging adults have the highest cannabis consumption rates in Canada and are among the most vulnerable to cannabis-related harms. Since certain cannabis consumption behaviours carry greater risks of harm, the Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines (LRCUG) provide harm reduction strategies. To address a critical gap in the literature, the current study examined emerging adults' awareness of the guidelines and perceptions of higher-risk cannabis consumption behaviours identified within the LRCUG.



METHODS: Emerging adults (N = 653) between the ages of 18-25 years were recruited from across Canada. Participants were presented with five vignettes depicting a character's cannabis consumption behaviours. Each vignette focused on a unique aspect of the character's consumption (frequency, polysubstance use, family history of mental illness, method of consumption, and potency). Participants were randomly assigned to one of three conditions within each of the five vignettes that were altered to capture varying levels of risk (e.g. weekly, almost daily, or daily consumption). Following each vignette, participants were asked to respond to four items relating to overall risk of harm, cognitive health, physical health, and mental health.



RESULTS: Participants perceived: (1) frequent consumption to be associated with greater risks than less frequent consumption; (2) simultaneous consumption of cannabis and tobacco as being associated with higher risk of harm, yet no difference between simultaneous consumption of cannabis and alcohol or cannabis consumption alone; (3) consuming cannabis with a family history of psychosis or substance use disorder as being associated with greater overall risk than consumption with no family history; (4) smoking and vaping cannabis as associated with more risk than ingesting edibles; and (5) higher-potency THC-dominant strains as being associated with more risk than lower-potency CBD-dominant strains, yet no difference between the two higher-potency THC-dominant strains.



CONCLUSIONS: While emerging adults seemed to appreciate the risks associated with some cannabis consumption behaviours, they had difficulty identifying appropriate levels of harm of other higher-risk behaviours. Through an improved understanding of emerging adult perceptions, effective education campaigns should be designed to improve the awareness of cannabis risks and encourage the uptake of harm reduction awareness and strategies.

Language: en