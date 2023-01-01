|
Post SM, Jobe MC, Malekzadeh AN, AuBuchon KE, Hoffman RK, Stock ML, Bowleg L. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37676169
OBJECTIVE: The Supreme Court of the United States' decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in June 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade and ended federal protection of abortion rights. Given the drastic policy changes as a result of the ruling and high exposure to media related to abortion, women opposed to the decision may have experienced distress, which could trigger maladaptive coping strategies, such as alcohol use. The present research examined how consuming abortion-related media in the weeks following the Dobbs decision impacted alcohol use intentions among women of reproductive age residing in the 13 "trigger law" states that immediately restricted abortion access.
