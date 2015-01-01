|
Luo X, Yu T, Yang Z, Wang D. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2023; 16: 3519-3530.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
37675191
BACKGROUND: Individuals who experience psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) are at significant risk of suicide-related behaviors. This two-wave longitudinal study aimed to investigate the relationships among PLEs, insomnia symptoms, resilience, and suicidal ideation (SI) among adolescents.
adolescents; resilience; suicidal ideation; insomnia symptoms; psychotic-like experiences