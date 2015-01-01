SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Luo X, Yu T, Yang Z, Wang D. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2023; 16: 3519-3530.

(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)

10.2147/PRBM.S426363

37675191

PMC10478937

BACKGROUND: Individuals who experience psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) are at significant risk of suicide-related behaviors. This two-wave longitudinal study aimed to investigate the relationships among PLEs, insomnia symptoms, resilience, and suicidal ideation (SI) among adolescents.

METHODS: A total of 2231 college students [mean age (standard deviation) = 20.02 (1.39) years] completed two web-based surveys. Participants completed self-report measures of sample characteristics, PLEs, insomnia symptoms, resilience, and SI.

RESULTS: The findings indicated a significantly positive correlation between PLEs and SI that was sequentially mediated by insomnia symptoms and resilience. Furthermore, insomnia symptoms and resilience played a chain-mediating role between PLEs and adolescent SI.

CONCLUSION: These findings suggest potential mechanism for the PLEs-SI link, which helps us better understand how PLEs can influence individual SI and provides important information for early prevention.


adolescents; resilience; suicidal ideation; insomnia symptoms; psychotic-like experiences

