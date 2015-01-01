Abstract

Suicide rates for adolescents and young adults (AYA) have risen dramatically in recent years - by almost 60% for Americans aged 10-24 years between 2007 and 2018. This increase has occurred for both whites and Blacks, with the rise in suicide among Black youth of particular note. Blacks historically exhibit lower rates of suicide relative to whites and thus, less is known about the etiology of Black suicide. To gain insight into the underlying causes of suicide among AYA, we examine medical examiner reports from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) from 2013 to 2019 for over 26,000 Black and white suicide decedents ages 10-29. We apply structural topic modeling (STM) approaches to describe the broad contours of AYA suicide in the United States today. Our findings reveal distinct patterns by race. Guns, violence and the criminal justice system are prominent features of Black suicide, whether through the mechanism used in the suicide, either by firearm or other violent means such as fire or electrocution, the existence of criminal or legal problems/disputes, the location of death in a jail, or the presence of police. In contrast, the narratives of white AYA are more likely to reference mental health or substance abuse problems. Access to resources, as measured by county median household income, overlay these patterns. Themes more prevalent among Blacks are more common in poorer counties; those more prevalent among whites tend to be more common in wealthier counties. Our findings are consistent with other studies that suggest Black people experience greater exposure to violence and other traumas, systemic racism and interpersonal discrimination that may elevate the risk for suicidal behavior.

Language: en