Abstract

Snake bites are a concerning health problem in Egypt and other tropical countries that are effectively managed with anti-snake venom (ASV). ASV has common reactive complications that are usually mild. Rarely, anaphylaxis and severe systemic reactions may occur following ASV. In this case report, we present a rare condition of Kounis syndrome, acute allergic myocardial infarction, in a young man during anaphylaxis following an allergic intradermal test of VACSERA snake antivenom.

