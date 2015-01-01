SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Elgendy MM, Madkour SAG, El-Moneim Sheta AA, Hamouda EH, Ghitani SA. Toxicon 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.toxicon.2023.107281

37678580

Snake bites are a concerning health problem in Egypt and other tropical countries that are effectively managed with anti-snake venom (ASV). ASV has common reactive complications that are usually mild. Rarely, anaphylaxis and severe systemic reactions may occur following ASV. In this case report, we present a rare condition of Kounis syndrome, acute allergic myocardial infarction, in a young man during anaphylaxis following an allergic intradermal test of VACSERA snake antivenom.


Anaphylaxis; Anti-snake antivenom; Kounis syndrome; Myocardial infarction; Skin test; Snakebite

