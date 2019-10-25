|
Egloff L, Frei P, Gerlach K, Mercer-Chalmers-Bender K, Scheurer E. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The aim of this prospective, placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized, cross-over study was to determine cannabinoid levels in blood and driving-related ability after single (S1) and repetitive (S2) vaporization of cannabis rich in cannabidiol (CBD) containing < 1% Δ9-etrahydrocannabinol (THC). Healthy adult volunteers (Nsingle = 27, Nrepetitive = 20) with experience in smoking vapor-inhaled two low-THC/CBD-rich cannabis products both with < 1% THC (product 1: 38 mg CBD, 1.8 mg THC; product 2: 39 mg CBD, 0.6 mg THC) and placebo. Main outcomes were THC- and CBD-levels in whole blood and overall assessment of driving-related ability by computerized tests. Among 74 participants included, 27 (mean age ± SD, 28.9 ± 12.5 years) completed S1, and 20 (25.2 ± 4.0) completed S2. Peak concentrations and duration of detectability depended on the THC-content of the product. After single consumption THC dropped below 1.5 µg/L after 1.5 h, but was detected in some participants up to 5 h. Pairwise comparison of driving-related ability revealed no significant differences between low-THC/CBD-rich products (P1, P2) and placebo. Detection of THC after consumption of low-THC/CBD-rich cannabis might have legal consequences for drivers. Regarding overall driving-related ability, no significant differences were observed between the interventional products.
Cannabidiol; Cognition; Driving ability; Road safety; Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol