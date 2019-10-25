Abstract

The aim of this prospective, placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized, cross-over study was to determine cannabinoid levels in blood and driving-related ability after single (S1) and repetitive (S2) vaporization of cannabis rich in cannabidiol (CBD) containing < 1% Δ9-etrahydrocannabinol (THC). Healthy adult volunteers (Nsingle = 27, Nrepetitive = 20) with experience in smoking vapor-inhaled two low-THC/CBD-rich cannabis products both with < 1% THC (product 1: 38 mg CBD, 1.8 mg THC; product 2: 39 mg CBD, 0.6 mg THC) and placebo. Main outcomes were THC- and CBD-levels in whole blood and overall assessment of driving-related ability by computerized tests. Among 74 participants included, 27 (mean age ± SD, 28.9 ± 12.5 years) completed S1, and 20 (25.2 ± 4.0) completed S2. Peak concentrations and duration of detectability depended on the THC-content of the product. After single consumption THC dropped below 1.5 µg/L after 1.5 h, but was detected in some participants up to 5 h. Pairwise comparison of driving-related ability revealed no significant differences between low-THC/CBD-rich products (P1, P2) and placebo. Detection of THC after consumption of low-THC/CBD-rich cannabis might have legal consequences for drivers. Regarding overall driving-related ability, no significant differences were observed between the interventional products.



This trial was registered with the German Clinical Trials Register (DRKS00018836) on 25.10.2019 and with the Coordination Office for Human Research (kofam) which is operated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) (SNCTP000003294).



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

