McCutcheon D, Soderstrom J, Raghavan M, Oosthuizen F, Douglas B, Burrows S, Smith JL, Fatovich D. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
Introduction Presentations related to illicit drugs are a feature of emergency department practice. Clinicians may form a belief that a patient is intoxicated with illicit drugs based on patient self-report, clinical features on presentation and the local prevalence of illicit drug use. But evidence of the accuracy of this assessment is lacking. The Western Australian Illicit Substance Evaluation (WISE) study enrolled patients believed by their treating clinician to be intoxicated with illicit drugs, and this analysis aims to evaluate the validity of this belief.
Language: en
emergency medical services; illicit drugs; methamphetamine; substance-related disorders; synthetic drugs