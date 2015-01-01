Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to highlight suicide risk factors experienced by graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, and then outline suicide prevention strategies for these populations.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Through analysis of literature and application of theory, the authors use the diathesis-stress model and Joiner's (2005) interpersonal theory of suicidality to outline suicide prevention strategies specific to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars.



FINDINGS The authors' review of the literature and application of theory suggest that both individuals and groups can engage in suicide prevention strategies, specifically pertaining to reducing stressors unique to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, as well as addressing feelings of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness that can lead to the development of suicidality within these populations. Practical implications Engaging in suicide prevention strategies can save lives and address the mental health conditions exhibited among graduate student and postdoctoral scholars.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The authors offer a synthesis of good practices addressing suicide risk factors and prevention with attention to the stress-diathesis model and Joiner's (2005) interpersonal theory of suicidality toward reducing suicidality among graduate students and postdoctoral scholars.

Language: en